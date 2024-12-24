Calhoun City alderman arrested, accused of writing a bad check

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun City alderman is accused of writing a bad check.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan confirms Tony Herrod was arrested this past Friday night.

Deputies were serving seven felony bad check warrants from Justice Court.

Herrod was one of the seven people charged in unrelated cases.

Back in July the Ward 2 Alderman was arrested for aggravated assault and strong-armed robbery.