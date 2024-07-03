Calhoun City Alderman charged with aggravated assault, robbery

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun City Alderman and another man were accused of beating someone up and stealing from them.

Ward 2 Alderman Tony Herrod and Markus Hankins were both charged with aggravated assault and strong-armed robbery.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said the incident happened Sunday night on the Calhoun City Elementary School campus.

The victim said two people chased him down and beat him up. Several items were taken from the victim.

Surveillance footage helped identify the suspects.

Pollan said his agency was asked to investigate the incident by Calhoun City police.

The victim had several broken ribs and has been released from the hospital.

Herrod and Hankins were both given a $10,000 bond and released from jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X