Calhoun City Alderman faces shoplifting charge out of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun City Alderman is facing a shoplifting charge out of Tupelo.

According to an incident report provided by the City of Tupelo, 52-year-old Tony Herrod was arrested on August 1 outside of Wall’s Bargain Center on South Gloster.

The officer had been called to Wall’s to investigate a shoplifter. The report stated that a security buzzer went off as Herrod was leaving the store. Harrod claimed he gave everything he had on him to an employee, but wanted his phone and wallet back.

Herrod said he grabbed the employee’s shirt as the items were pulled away from him. The report said another employee jumped on Herrod, who admitted taking two wallets, then apologized, saying he had been going through a rough time.

Herrod was told by store personnel to not come back. The wallets were returned to Wall’s, and Herrod was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail, charged with shoplifting and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

