Calhoun City: Charges dropped against former police chief

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges were dropped against the former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of getting paid off the clock.

Latana Williams was originally indicted for embezzlement in March 2021. The state Attorney General’s office dropped that charge.

Then in December 2022, she was indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government.

Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and February 2020.

Earlier this week Calhoun County Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith dismissed the charge with prejudice.

This means no other charges can come from this matter.

Williams’ attorney, Jim Waide, says his client hopes to return to work as a law enforcement officer after being fired for this indictment.

