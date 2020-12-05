Calhoun City Falls to Taylorsville in 2A Title Game

WATCH: Highlights from the MHSAA 2A state championship game between Calhoun City and Taylorsville.
The Tartars cruised to a 42-0 win to earn the 2A state championship victory.
