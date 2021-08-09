Calhoun City Football Team Enters COVID-19 Quarantine

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) — With less than one month until football season begins for public Mississippi high schools, COVID-19 is disrupting the Calhoun City Wildcats.

The Calhoun City high school football team has entered a 10-day quarantine due to an outbreak of COVID-19. Calhoun City head football coach M.D. Jennings confirmed the news to WCBI.

The Wildcats have canceled a preseason scrimmage against Okolona. Game one of the season for Calhoun City on August 26th against Houston is to be determined following the mandatory quarantine.