Calhoun Co. man receives 4 years in federal prison for gun burglary

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man will spend the next four years in Federal prison for his role in a gun store burglary.

22-year-old Bryson Latavion Walker was sentenced to 52 months in prison on March 19.

According to court documents, Walker and three others broke into a federally licensed firearms store in Calhoun City on August 13, 2024.

The group took more than a dozen guns and also stole ammunition.

Along with more than four years in prison, Walker will also be under three years of post-release supervision, and he must pay restitution to the store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

