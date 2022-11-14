Calhoun County deputies arrest, charge man with aggravated rape

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies made an arrest in a rape investigation.

Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the alleged incidents were reported this past Saturday and happened within a day or two of the report.

Pollan told WCBI there is one reported victim in the investigation, as of now. The alleged incidents happened in the Pittsboro area.

As of this morning, bond for Armstrong had not been set.

