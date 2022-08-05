CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies have made a child sex crime arrest.

39-year-old Dustin Thacker is charged with six counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says the investigation started last week.

He believes there are multiple victims that are all under the age of 15.

Deputies are continuing to interview people in the ongoing investigation.

Right now, Thacker’s bond is set at 350 thousand dollars.