Calhoun County deputies make child porn arrest

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Inter-agency cooperation leads the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to a child pornography suspect.

Calhoun County deputies received a tip from a state agency about a person from the county who had been visiting known child pornography websites.

The sheriff’s office was able to get a search warrant for the home of Damien Jamiel Arrington.

Deputies seized electronic devices from the home, and reportedly found child pornography on some of those devices.

They got a warrant for Arrington’s arrest.

He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail Tuesday for possession of child pornography.

Arrington’s bond is set at $50,000.

