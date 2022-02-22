CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: FOUND SAFELY.

Calhoun County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teenager.

18-year-old Adriannah Holley was last heard from Monday morning.

Sheriff Greg Pollan says he believes Holley was in Pontotoc County when she was last heard from.

She sent a message saying she was on her way home but has not arrived.

Investigators have not been able to locate a cell phone signal.

Holley drives a 2014 grey Lexus car

If you have any information call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at the number on the screen.