FOUND: Calhoun County girl missing, last heard from Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – UPDATE: FOUND SAFELY.
Calhoun County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teenager.
18-year-old Adriannah Holley was last heard from Monday morning.
Sheriff Greg Pollan says he believes Holley was in Pontotoc County when she was last heard from.
She sent a message saying she was on her way home but has not arrived.
Investigators have not been able to locate a cell phone signal.
Holley drives a 2014 grey Lexus car
If you have any information call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at the number on the screen.