Calhoun County holds career fair for elementary students

Third and fourth graders visit with professionals from various careers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Hundreds of elementary students in Calhoun County schools are considering their career paths.

The students were part of a unique career fair.

It was an opportunity for Calhoun County third and fourth graders to meet with professionals from a variety of careers.

“We have Weyerhauser, Mississippi State University with bioproducts, TVA, Natchez Trace, Baptist, Northwest is here to represent the college, we have our career and tech programs here also, we have nine different programs represented, fire department, Pontotoc Electric, a variety are here,” said Laura Brower, career and tech counselor.

Future teachers and student council members helped out by guiding groups of students to each table and keeping everything on track and on time.

“I think it’s really important they start thinking now about what they are interested in and what they want to do when they get older because the time really does fly by. I remember being here in the fourth grade it’s so crazy I’m now leading them around,” said Ruby Poyner, health science II student.

At the WCBI table, I was able to talk with the students about the TV news business, and also let those who wanted to, play the role of a reporter, and interview their classmates, about the career fair, or anything else.

Students say the career fair was educational and fun.

“I like the fire trucks and how much stuff they have,” said third-grader CJ Weeks.

“I learned about firefighters, nurses, how to help babies live,” said fourth-grader Endya Barnes.

More than three hundred students came through the elementary career fair.

Calhoun County Schools held a career fair for high school students last month.