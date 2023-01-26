Calhoun County jury finds Ricco Simmons guilty of capital murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of capital murder.

A Calhoun County jury found Ricco Simmons guilty on Wednesday afternoon.

He shot and robbed Deundray Garth on Underwood Drive in Derma in 2020.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area and was returned to Mississippi on the indictment in 2022.

Simmons was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or early release.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter