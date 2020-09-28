Calhoun County man accused of stealing vehicle, running over brother

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man is accused of running over his brother and then stealing another vehicle.

32-year-old James Bevill was caught about 8 a.m. Monday morning.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, grand larceny, and receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the incident started about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 341, just south of Vardaman.

The sheriff believes Bevill took another vehicle after hitting his brother with a car.

Bevill was eventually arrested on County Road 311, west of Calhoun City.

Deputies are still trying to figure out what sparked this incident.

The victim remains in the hospital. His condition is unknown.