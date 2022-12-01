Calhoun County man already charged with rape now faces more charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man already charged with rape is facing more trouble with the law.

Last month, Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape.

Calhoun County investigators have now charged him with the enticement of a child and two counts of intimidating a witness.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said there is one victim in the case, as of now.

He believes the incidents started several months ago. As deputies investigated the case more, Pollan told WCBI news charges were necessary.

The sheriff also said Armstrong violated a court order.

The alleged incidents happened in the Pittsboro area.

Armstrong is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday morning.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter