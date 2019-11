CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Calhoun County man is jailed on drug charges.

Investigators say Michael Hastings was found in possession of over a pound of marijuana, 5.8 grams of ecstasy and .3 grams of methamphetamine.

- Advertisement -

Hastings was arrested by Calhoun County deputies with the assistance of MDOC officers.

His bond is set at $25,000.