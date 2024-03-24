Calhoun County man arrested on multiple drug charges

A search warrant was executed on his residence on County Road 457 in Calhoun City at 7 am on Friday, March 22.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a months-long investigation between the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Jeremy Moore was arrested on multiple drug charges.

He is currently charged with 4 counts of sale of methamphetamine, 1 count of aggravated trafficking and controlled substance, 1 count of possession of a controlled substance, and 1 count of possession of cocaine.

This case is still under investigation. He is currently being held with no bond.

