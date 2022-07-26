Calhoun County man facing child pornography charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man is accused of videoing someone at a business and now faces a child pornography charge.

26-year-old Taylor Parker is charged with filming another without permission and child pornography.

Bruce Police Chief Brian Robberts says officers were called to a business on Monday about the alleged incident.

He declined to release the name of the business or other details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Parker’s bond was set at $55,000.