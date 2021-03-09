Calhoun County man indicted on nearly two dozen child sex crime charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man is indicted on nearly two dozen child sex crime charges.

26-year-old Melvin Lee Cardwell is facing two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, three counts of sexual battery, and 16 counts of production of child sexual abuse material.

That information was provided to WCBI by the Attorney General’s office.

A Calhoun County grand jury recently indicted the Vardaman man.

No information about the investigation has been released by the AG’s office, which is prosecuting the case.

Bond for Cardwell was set at 170 thousand dollars.