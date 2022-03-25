CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man is facing child sex crime charges.

61-year-old Jesus Palacios is charged with three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says the alleged incidents happened in the Vardaman and Derma areas.

Deputies first took a report back on February 27th.

Pollan tells WCBI the two alleged victims are under the age of 14.

Bond was set at one million dollars.