Calhoun County man pleads guilty to raping elderly woman

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man accused of raping an elderly woman will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Dekota Humphrey chose to waive his indictment and enter a guilty plea in a special session of Calhoun County Circuit Court.

Humphrey was arrested on June 27 after Calhoun County Deputies were called to a reported assault on County Road 311.

Humphrey reportedly then stole the victim’s truck and wrecked it a few miles away.

He was initially charged with rape, aggravated assault domestic violence, DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

At the hearing, Humphrey was sentenced to 40 Years with 15 suspended, for a total of 25 years to serve day-for-day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X