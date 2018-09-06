Calhoun County murder conviction upheld

JACKSON (WCBI) – The Mississippi Supreme has upheld the murder conviction of a Calhoun County man.

Frankie Jones was convicted of the 2015 shooting death of Billy Ray Covington in Pittsboro and sentenced to life. Jones appealed that verdict saying that black jurors had been illegally dismissed during jury selection. Prosecutors say the jurors in questioned were not dismissed because of their race. They say two of the potential jurors had been arrested for bootlegging and other crimes. The Supreme Court justices agreed there was no evidence the jurors were not picked because of their race.

- Advertisement -

You can read the court ruling here

FRANKIE JONES RULING