Calhoun County murder suspect caught in Tupelo

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder suspect was caught in Tupelo.

Taurus Shaw was caught Tuesday morning at a motel.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says U.S. Marshals made the arrest.

Bond has not been set.

Shaw is being charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Armstrong.

The shooting happened last Wednesday on Terry Drive in Derma.

Armstrong was shot multiple times.

The homicide remains under investigation.