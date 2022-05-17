Calhoun County resident purchased Powerball ticket worth $50,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – One lucky Mississippi Lottery player’s week started off strong with the purchase of a Powerball® ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16, drawing.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Pop’s at 527 Highway 9 West in Banner.