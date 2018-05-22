Calhoun County School Board Staying Tight-Lipped On Special Called Meeting

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- School leaders in Calhoun County met Tuesday night to discuss school business during a special called meeting.

The published agenda stated the board would meet to review superintendent interviews conducted by the Mississippi School Boards Association.

However, when asked about the special called meeting, school board president Will Fleming told WCBI he could not discuss the reason for the meeting.

We informed Fleming that the item the board was scheduled to discuss was being advertised on the agenda which is public information.

However, Fleming still would not confirm to us why the meeting was called or what item the board was addressing.

Once the meeting adjourned, WCBI again tried approach the board president.

Fleming said he was going out to his car to grab some papers, but then ultimately drove off avoiding our camera all together.

The board was in executive session for over an hour and decided not to take any action.