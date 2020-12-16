Calhoun County School District will begin spring semester virtually

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Students in the Calhoun County School District will start the Spring semester learning from home.

School officials announced today due to an increased number of POSITIVE COVID-19 cases, students will be virtual from January fourth through the eleventh.

Grab and GO breakfast and lunch will be available that week from 10:30 to 11:30 at school cafeterias.

Staff who are healthy will report back to school on January fourth.

Parents can contact the superintendent’s office for more information.