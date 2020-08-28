Calhoun county schools develop lunch routine

Filling up your lunch tray won't be the same for the rest of the school year. School administrators have decided to keep students in their class and the lunch rooms empty.

CALHOUN COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Schools are continuing to monitor Covid-19 and ways to keep their students safe.

Cafeteria programs in schools are switching up the way students will eat their breakfast and lunch.

Cafeterias are now silent. Classrooms are the new dining halls.

” Our 5th graders start pretty early but they’re on a time schedule. They have a time to go get their breakfast and a certain time to start and be back in their classrooms,that’s the same thing for lunch. They will eat lunch there in the classrooms and just be able to spread out and social distance,” said Principal of Calhoun City High School Mike Ray.

Ray says students on the virtual schedule can pick up lunches each day.

However, getting there is a growing concern.

” We’ve given them a two week grace period to change their mind if they want to. It’s been a-lot of confusion out there about virtual school and things like that. Some of our parents are really wanting their kids to be in person so we’ve had several that have changed their mind,” said Ray.

Kountess Pierce is a 5th grade teacher. She tries to keep her classes engaged during those hours.

” It’s different for everyone but we’re adjusting well to it. We have made adjustments in the classrooms and different virtual resources but I think for the sake of what’s going on it’s has been a smooth transition,” said Pierce.

She’s hopeful this method will accommodate each student.

” The kids are handling everything pretty well so that’s a positive there,” said Pierce.

” It’s been a pretty good week and everyone seems to adjust pretty quick. With the seriousness of the situation, it’s important everyone understands and they are cooperating pretty good,” said Ray.

The school will continue this protocol until further notice.