Calhoun County students participate in unique career fair

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s never too early to start thinking about possible career choices. That’s the message for third and fourth graders in Calhoun County.

WCBI participated in this unique career fair in Pittsboro.

At this career fair, third and fourth-graders could dress up as a veterinarian, or a TV host.

They also had a chance to save Sally from drowning, at the Army Corps of Engineers booth.

Calhoun County Career and Technical Center counselor Laura Brower says it’s important for elementary students to start thinking about possible future careers

“We think career exploration is systemic and we enjoy letting the younger ones see what kind of career opportunities they have locally and visit career and tech programs they can take in high school, so this is a great opportunity for them to learn,” said Brower.

At the WCBI booth, students could get the microphone, and play the role of reporter, interviewing their classmates.

Participants say the career fair gives them an opportunity to not only show young people what fields are out there, but what it takes to get there.

“We are doing a simple circuit, a paper circuit, copper wiring, getting an introduction to basic physics concepts, science concepts, have to do with conductivity and circuits, introducing them to that idea, see if they can get into science,” said Charles Gipson, University of Mississippi.

“Want them to have a better understanding about forensics, and what we do, I ask them ‘do you watch shows like CSI?’, some say ‘yes’, and I say, this is what we do,” said Mike Hood, Mississippi Forensics Lab.

“We are showing the kids kind of what we do, in vet medicine. We have discussed physical exams, vet checks, our food that pets can and can’t eat, along with our microchips,” said Janna Nix, MSU veterinary student.

There was an awful lot to see and do for the third and fourth graders at the career fair. And that’s the whole idea, exposing them to different career paths at a young age.

WCBI will have a special segment on this weekend’s Sunrise Saturday, talking to some of the elementary students about their possible career choices. That’s 9 a.m. Saturday on WCBI.

