Calhoun County woman spreads joy with rocks, paint and a timeless message

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County woman has done her part to bring a smile to stranger’s faces, with rocks, paint, and an uplifting message.

A few years ago, a Calhoun County woman was looking for a simple way to spread joy and share her Christian faith. So, she picked up some rocks and started painting. She has left them in public places and since then her rocks have gone around the world.

“I love painting rocks and I’m always looking for an unique one, said Brenda Poteete, who is on a mission, one rock at a time. It started on a family vacation in Arkansas when her grandkids were finding and hiding painted rocks others left behind.

“We went to Wal Mart that afternoon and bought paint, went to the motel and painted a bunch of rocks, that was our start, on my rocks I try and put smile, God loves you on each one of them,” Poteete said.

She also puts her phone number on the back of the larger rocks and has heard from people near and far.

“My grandson, we went on a school trip, we all painted rocks and I gave each child a rock to hide while we were in Washington DC and it was so much fun seeing them hide them around the places, children would get response and one of the rocks ended up in Ireland.

“I got a text, I don’t know who it was, but they had been doubting God and when they saw this it was an uplift, they said I needed that, there is a God and He loves me,” Poteete said.

She even delivers the rock art in person, taking some pieces of encouraging art to the Bruce Police Station.

“We get stuff like this and we have kids all the time, wrecks, this makes a world of difference, hand them a rock and let them know you are thinking about them,” said Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell.

“This is a great ministry and I want the Lord to get the glory,” Poteete said.

If you ever meet Brenda Poteete in person, she will make sure you get your own bag of rocks. All she asks is that you keep one or two and give the rest away.

Poteete has a neighbor who has a nearly endless supply of rocks of all sizes, so be on the lookout.