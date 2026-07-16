California man convicted in Mississippi after a two-day trial

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A California man has been convicted here in Mississippi after a two-day trial.

Yohannes Teki Gebrezghi of Sacramento, California, has been convicted of gun trafficking.

Gebrezghi was stopped in New Albany, and after a search of his vehicle, law enforcement recovered 13 firearms along with $16,000 in cash.

There were pistols and AK-style rifles found in the vehicle.

The weapons were hidden in the vehicle’s door panels and hatch.

There were also ammunition and magazines found as well.

According to the evidence presented in the case, it was determined that he traveled from California.

US Attorney Mike Leary stated that gun traffickers put both citizens and law enforcement at risk.

He commended the Mississippi Highway Patrol for their handling of the case.

The Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations investigated the case.

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