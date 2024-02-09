Call leads Calhoun County deputies to river chase, multiple arrests

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A reckless driving call ended with a swim in the Yalobusha River and four people in the Calhoun County jail.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said deputies got a call Thursday about a truck driving so fast it nearly hit some county workers.

It didn’t take long for deputies to find the speeding truck. Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour before the truck stopped on County Road 306.

The driver, Colby Duboise, was arrested there.

Pollan told WCBI that Jeffery Fillingame jumped into the river. A game warden came to help deputies flush Fillingame out of the water. It took two hours before he was arrested.

The sheriff said Anistan Harrison was connected to the group but facing some unrelated charges, at the moment.

Heather Carter was arrested this morning and charged with obstruction of justice.

Duboise and Fillingame were both charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property, among others.

The truck was stolen out of Mobile County, Alabama. That’s where Duboise, Fillingame, and Harrison are from. Carter is from Calhoun County.

Duboise was also wanted in Mobile County for the stolen truck and an unrelated burglary.

