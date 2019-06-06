Calling 911 for non-emergency calls means possible jail time

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Dialing 911 when there’s not an emergency is against the law, but those calls come in more than you might think.

The recent incidents at Chickasaw County’s 911 Center are probably from kids.

Chief Deputy Keith Roberson said the person making the fake call can be charged.

The person that owns the phone can also be charged, if they’re aware the calls are being made.

“The first offense is a misdemeanor. You can get up to a year in a county jail. After that, second offense is a felony and you get three years and up to a $10,000 fine,” said Roberson.

Roberson suggested giving children iPads or tablets, rather than old cell phones to play with.