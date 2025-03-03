Calm Monday, severe risk Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Milder weather returns to begin the week ahead of a severe storm risk for all of Northeast Mississippi coming Tuesday. In addition to the severe risk, breezy conditions will stick around throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain chilly tonight with overnight lows into the upper 30s. Clouds will gradually begin to work their way through tonight.

MONDAY: We will start the morning off chilly, and you may see a light shower heading off to work. You may want the jacket in the morning, but you may need to shed it off in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 60s and a mostly cloudy sky.

TUESDAY: We are watching for the threat of severe weather Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours across NE Mississippi. The main threats will include damaging winds and any isolated spin up tornadoes that form within the line. As of right now, our viewing area is split in half with a Level 2 Slight risk for our northern counties and a Level 3 Enhanced risk for our southwestern counties. There will be a decent amount of “spin” in the atmosphere; however, we are still watching to see how much moisture can be driven into our area to increase the stability. If it stays drier, our threat for tornadoes will weaken. Continue to check back in with us as we continue to nail down specifics.

REST OF WEEK: In addition to the severe threat Tuesday, gradient winds will be very strong throughout Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty winds up to 40 mph possible. Behind the cold front driving Tuesday’s storms, temperatures will stay mild for the rest of the week with passing clouds.