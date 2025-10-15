Calm until our next front

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm and clear for a little longer. A change comes over the weekend, bringing the chance for showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: More of the same. Conditions over the past few nights are how they are going to be again. Mostly clear sky, with lows in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be staying above average and actually increasing by a few degrees. By the afternoon with plenty of sun, high temperatures are expected to reach more of the upper 80s across the corner. Lows temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Saturated air will continue to increase through the end of the week. Except sun and scattered clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s. Conditions will be a bit more mild overnight, dropping into the low to middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Details are continuing to try to agree. As of right now, a strong cold front will work its way across the Twin State Region overnight. Along with the front passing, clouds and rain are expected. There is a chance for some strong to severe storms. Wind will be the highest threat, followed by hail, then a low-end chance for an isolated tornado. Timing is still uncertain on when the worst is expected to move through. Stay with us throughout the rest of the week for more details.