TONIGHT: Mostly clear before 12am, then increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the low-60s. West winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe. Afternoon highs in the upper-70s. Variable winds, 5-10 mph with gusts over 20 mph. Chance of rain: 100%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms early. Some storms may be severe. Overnight lows in the upper-40s. Variable winds, 5-10 mph with gusts over 20 mph. Chance of rain: 20%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will cool down as we approach the weekend. Friday’s highs will be in the upper-50s, then lows will reach the low-to-mid 30s Friday night. This weekend will be pleasant with sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday and comfortable temperatures. Our next chance of rain will arrive as we begin next week with a few more isolated thunderstorms possible.