Calm weather returns!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Quiet weather has settled in after a wild night of severe storms and tornado warnings last night. Mild to warm conditions will continue for the next few days before a cool down on New Years Day. “Arctic Blast” is a buzz word you are going to want to remember as well below average temperatures come into play in the 8-14 day time frame.

TONIGHT: Mild & settled, with lows in the mid 40s and a slight breeze from the southwest. More clouds will build in a bit overnight, but dry weather is expected.

TOMORROW: Very comfortable and pleasant, with highs in the mid 60s. Morning clouds should give way to a fair amount of sunshine Monday afternoon.

NEW YEARS: Expect the weather to remain quiet Tues/Wed for New Years with highs Tuesday near 60, and highs Wednesday falling to the low 50s. In this time frame, a cold front will pass through and it will very likely be dry. I won’t say that a couple brief showers aren’t possible New Years Eve, but if there are any they will be few and far between.

COLD AHEAD: It is still WAY far out, but after the first week of January there is substantial model backing to support an “arctic blast” of cold air. Specifics are hard to come by this far out, but confidence in a big cool down with much below average temperatures is very high. The Climate Prediction Center agrees with this line of thinking, and has placed much of the eastern United States in well below average territory.