Calm weather settles in before storms return this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We have enjoyed a pleasant day after yesterday’s severe weather across the region. Today’s high temperatures topped out in the mid-70.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler with lows in the mid-40s. Calm wind.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid-70s. East winds, 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving after 2am. Lows in the low-60s. Chance of rain: 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A much calmer pattern has arrived today and we will enjoy a repeat performance tomorrow. The next chance of widespread rain arrives this weekend, though, with showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday and Sunday. A few storms may be strong or severe. It will be important to have a way to receive severe weather warnings throughout the period. Cooler and calmer weather returns next week with highs in the mid-60s Monday and Tuesday.