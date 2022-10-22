Calm Weather Sunday & Monday, but Tuesday Looks Stormy

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sunday and Monday will feature sunny skies and warm temperatures, but a cold front on Tuesday could bring a risk for severe storms.

TONIGHT: Seasonal weather. Low near 51° with a few passing clouds. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm! High near 79°, but some locations may reach 80.

MONDAY: Clouds and humidity will begin to increase throughout the day. Warm. High near 79°. It could be breezy at times.

TUESDAY STORMS: A cold front interacting with plentiful moisture and impressive wind energy will create a favorable environment for severe thunderstorms in our area . Right now, storms appear most likely during the afternoon, but this could change. We’ll continue to monitor trends and adjust the forecast accordingly in the coming days. For now, just know Tuesday looks stormy and there could be severe weather. We’ll keep you updated! Here’s the latest severe weather outlook for Tuesday:

Have a great night!