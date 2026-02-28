Calmer and warmer into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Great conditions for the weekend. Enjoy them! Spring may be closer than we think, warmth sticks around next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear sky is going to allow for cooler temperatures this evening. Lows are expected to fall into the middle 30s.

WEEKEND: A great weekend to enjoy some outdoor time! Temperatures are going to be Spring-like, in the middle 70s. There will be plenty of sun to soak in. A few passing clouds will be likely on Sunday. Overnight lows will be cool, in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm, above average temperatures are sticking around! We are expecting at least the middle 70s every day. If not warmer, possibly 80s by end of week! There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated chance for rain every day. A glimpse at that Spring-like pattern.