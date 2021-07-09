Camgian Microsystems adding 25 new jobs to Starkville headquarters

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A high-tech firm that calls the Golden Triangle home continues to grow.

Camgian Microsystems is adding 25 new, high-paying software and engineering jobs at its Starkville Headquarters.

Camgian is based at the Thad Cochran Research and Economic Development Park.

The company specializes in developing software powered by artificial intelligence and big data.

Camgian has clients ranging from Taylor Machine Works to the Department of Defense.

In March they were awarded a nearly 7 million dollar contract to help the Army detect and defeat unmanned aerial threats.

Camgian recruits heavily in Mississippi and many of its employees are M-S-U graduates.