Camp directors prepare for summer as classes end

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The last day of school is near for city and county students.

As classes wrap up over the next two weeks, Columbus organizations are planning and preparing activities for the children.

Summer is almost here, and the Columbus Recreation Department is ready.

They’re expanding and launching their six-week summer camp for kids, with a new theme every week.

“The first week is Welcome and Kindness Week,” said Chanda Williams, the Director of Programs for the Columbus Recreation Department.

The goal is to keep children learning. They plan to take the campers on field trips in and out of the state.

“I think if you expand the children’s expectations on what they can do, I think that they can take it home and say ‘Momma, I want to be a part of this.’ They can be part of that. They may say, ‘Hey, I want to grow up and be an artist. I want to grow up and do these things right here,”’ said Williams.

They’re also bringing in community leaders to teach them things such as cooking, soap making, and more.

“We’re going to be collaborating with the Arts Council. We’re going to be collaborating with the Boys and Girls Clubs. We’re going to be collaborating with the police department, the fire department,” said Greg Lewis, the Park Director for Columbus Recreation Department.

The Columbus YMCA is also offering a summer camp focused on fitness and fun.

“It’s much more educational and there’s more activity. It’s healthier for children to be active during the day than to spend the day inactive,” said Cynthia Mutch, the Membership and Marketing Director for the Downtown Columbus YMCA.

There will also be swimming lessons and guest speakers for the kids.

“We offer private lessons year-round, but the group lessons are during the summer. The children are usually grouped by skill level,” said Mutch.

Walks and field trips around the city will also be apart of the camp.

The Columbus Recreation Department will also host evening activities for the community around the city.

For more information about the summer camps, you can visit the YMCA‘s or Columbus Recreation Department‘s websites.