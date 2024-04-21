Camp Rising Sun features fundraiser with motorcycle ride tribute

Participants in the ride helped raise $1500. Family and friends of a longtime Tammy Prescott held a special motorcycle ride to raise money for "Camp Rising Sun."

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual summer camp that gives children living with cancer a fun experience is getting some help from a local fundraiser.

Prescott was a longtime supporter and volunteer for the camp.

Tammy Prescott loved Camp Rising Sun. The late Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy was a longtime volunteer and board member of the special camp that makes sure children battling cancer have a fun camp experience.

This motorcycle ride in memory of Prescott raised money to make sure the camp happens again this summer.

“She was one of our biggest advocates,” said Lane Myers, member on the Board of Directors for Camp Rising Sun. “Whether it was mowing the grass at camp or if it was getting trustees from the jail to come out and set up, she made it happen. She has embodied the spirit of Camp Rising Sun. Sadly, we lost her in 2019 to cancer. But she told us she wanted her legacy to live on and this is how we can do that.”

Participants in the ride helped raise $1,500.

“The weather affected a little bit and we didn’t have as many riders as we were expecting but $1500 is still a really good day fundraising,” Myers said. “We hope to do more of these in years to come and today was a good starting point. ”

Myers’ work on the board is personal.

“I’m a former camper myself,” Myers said. “I had a brain tumor when I was young and going to camp is life-changing. Being able to go out and do things you’ve been told you wouldn’t be able to do; rock-climb, jet-ski, and we take the kids fishing and everything. It’s awesome and it’s something that we all look forward to every year by the campers and the volunteers.”

The camp starts in June. You can apply to get involved with Camp Rising Sun on their website.

