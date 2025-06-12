Camp Rising Sun hosts record number of kids in its 37th year

The Summer Camp is free for kids diagnosed with cancer and relies on donations, partnerships, and volunteer efforts to serve campers.

MILLPORT, AL. (WCBI) – Camp Rising Sun relies on donations, partnerships, and volunteer efforts to serve campers every year.

To get involved, or sign up for next year, visit the Camp Rising Sun website.

Going away to Summer camp can be one of the most freeing moments for a kid.

But it can also be a little scary being away from home.

Former camper and now counselor in training, Rebecca Godwin, said her nerves were calmed by Camp Rising Sun.

“Almost immediately, when I got here, I was greeted with warm hugs, smiling faces,” Godwin said. “And all that nervousness just went away, and it was just 100% excitement at that point.”

David Suarez, a camp counselor, said the camp made him feel welcome.

“It made me feel welcome and just looking forward to coming back every year,” Suarez said.

In some ways, Camp Rising Sun is your average Summer Camp.

There are arts and crafts, pool time, and kids spending lots of time in the outdoors.

But there is one difference that you may not notice right away.

All of these campers share a common bond – a cancer diagnosis.

Here, that’s not an obstacle.

Godwin said on her first night, she knew she’d be back.

“That first night I went ahead and decided that I was going to come back every year until I could be a CIT (Counselor in Training), and even more- until I could become a counselor,” Godwin said.

Suarez said he wants to give back to the camp that gave so much to him.

“I want every camper that comes in to leave with the same experience that I received as a camper,” Suarez said.

Godwin said Camp Rising Sun has had an impact that she wants to share with the world.

“As someone who has been through cancer treatment I know how you can kind of feel alone when you go through that,” Godwin said. “And here, you never feel alone. You always have somebody that’s by your side. Somebody that’s there to root for you. And you know, that’s something that my counselors the first year, that’s the impact they had on me. And that’s the impact I want to share with the rest of the world.”

Matt Davis was a camper in 1988 when Camp Rising Sun first began.

He came back as a counselor. More than three decades later, he still enjoys the bond.

A severe stroke has made it difficult for him to communicate, but his dad David recounted what it was like for Matt all those years ago.

“He’d been cooped up for a year or so,” Davis said. “And he had to learn how to walk and talk and eat. And then he got to do something fun, something exciting. He’s enjoyed camp. And the main thing is just seeing the people and just the love that they showed him. And that’s the reason we just love it here at Camp Rising Sun.”

Godwin said Camp Rising Sun has given her things she’ll carry with her the rest of her life.

“Being at Camp Rising Sun has given me, like I said, a home away from home,” Godwin said. “A family away from my family. And new friends each year that I will carry with me and cherish for the rest of my life.”

