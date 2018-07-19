Camp with a Mission looks to expand in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Camp With a Mission has been giving special needs residents of all ages a fun time to play sports, do arts and crafts, and hang out with other special needs kids this week.

It’s been at the MUW campus for the last three years but switched to the Columbus YMCA this time around.

- Advertisement -

Volunteers are happy to give these kids and adults a place to be themselves, if only for a short time.

“This camp has been awesome. This camp is so special to us. We’ve been really enlarging our adaptive program, and we were just blessed to be able to take it. We knew they had been at the W before, and this just kind of fit what we were after. So we were just ecstatic to have them here. We love having them, and they seem to love this place too,” said Adaptive Fitness Coordinator, Salem Gibson.

Camp with a Mission was at max capacity where participants are concerned but are looking to expand the number of camps they hold throughout the year.

They need volunteers to do this, though.

You can find more information on how to get involved in the camps at the YMCA here.