Campaign creating 25 new jobs in Starkville

Columbus, Miss., (PRESS RELEASE) – High-tech research and development and product development company Camgian Microsystems, Inc., is expanding in the Thad Cochran Research, Technology and Economic Development Park in Starkville. The company is adding 25 new jobs to support its growth.

Founded in Starkville in 2006, Camgian is an award-winning developer of intelligent software systems powered by big data and artificial intelligence that drive improvements in the speed and quality of critical decisions for the US military and some of the world’s leading corporations. Camgian has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the most entrepreneurial companies in America, and as a prestigious Gartner “Cool Vendor”. In March, the company was awarded a $6.9 million contract with the U.S. Army to develop a next-generation intelligent system for detecting and defeating the growing unmanned aerial threats to US military forces.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi Development Authority has certified Camgian for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.