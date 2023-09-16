Campaign underway in Okolona to save historical building

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – A campaign is underway to revive an old school for a different purpose while creating a new school in the process.

“As a parent, you will always look for a district that will educate your child. And you know they will go out in the world and be very successful,” said District 16 State Representative Rickey Thompson.

Thompson said having up-to-date schools, plus gyms and other spaces is part of the equation for a successful school district. That’s one reason Thompson is helping lead an effort to get a new elementary school in Okolona.

“We have an estimate for the new school, with a new storm shelter at $15 million. That’s what we are looking at to start. It is one thing Okolona, the community and Chickasaw County is looking forward to, but it’s all about the kids,” said Thompson.

Thompson said the money will be raised through grants, low-interest loans, and also through fundraisers. Another part of the project will include the restoration of the original nearly 100-year-old Elementary School building.

Ray Shoemaker is a local businessman who is an adviser for the Okolona School Project. He said the multi-phase project highlights the dedication to enhancing public education in Okolona and Chickasaw County.

“We want to get everyone involved, even kids. So, we will have a penny campaign, where kids, say, ‘All this loose change we have at home, here are some pennies, whatever it may be, I want to contribute to my school’,” said Shoemaker.

It is certainly a big and expensive undertaking to preserve the old Okolona Elementary School while building a new one.

But leaders are hopeful that through grants, other assistance, and community support, they will be able to preserve a part of Okolona’s history while building a new school for future generations.

You can make donations to the “Okolona Schools Development Project” through the CREATE Foundation of Northeast Mississippi.

