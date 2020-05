LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fire destroyed a camper in eastern Lowndes County. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Friday on Ward Road.

One person was inside the RV when it caught on fire, but they were able to escape.

Columbus Firefighters helped Lowndes County’s District Three Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.