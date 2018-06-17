Campers Are Getting a Jump-Start On Their Future.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some students are spending their Fathers Day away from their dads in hopes of getting a head start on their careers.

Campers from all over the U.S have spent the last week at MSU studying and researching what most people find disturbing, bugs.

“We’re providing youth with the opportunity to get a very close look inside the field entomology,” said Dr. John Guyton.

The MSU Bug and Plant Camp took place last week, but for many campers, it isn’t over just yet. Some campers had the opportunity to stay for a few more days to learn about research.

“Dr. Christian and I have been successful in getting undergraduates involved in research, and they have won at national awards as undergraduates, so we’ve been wanting to take the program lower and involve high school students,” said Guyton.

Dr. Guyton says that giving high schoolers the chance to learn how to research it, in turn, gives them real-world experience.

“They will be highly desirable students once they have begun publishing and presenting, it will jump-start their careers we’re thinking that if we can get publishable or research, we might add ten years to their working careers,” said Guyton.

The students are soaking up everything they learn and are thankful for the program.

“I really appreciated it because I always wanted to do it, but I always felt nervous about it, and this is giving me a good way to get into slowly, and if I don’t want to do it this is a good way to get a taste of it,” said Andrew Sanford.

“It gives you a lot of assets and resources going into a field such at entomology. It gives you a lot of great connections with professors and gets you comfortable with the field and some of the things you might be doing in it,” said Winston Cornish.

Guyton hopes that this experience will help students achieve their maximum potential.

“A lot of scientists have ideas, and they start running out of time in their lives before they get to good results that are really important and we’re hoping to give them the job start so they will come out of their careers already going fast,” said Guyton.

The camp does wrap up tomorrow, but campers will still receive help to continue their research.