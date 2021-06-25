Campers learn about and make African masks

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Some summer campers in Starkville are learning about their African roots through history lessons and art.

The “Grace Express” camp at the Coco Center has been focusing on the history of African masks over the past couple of weeks.

To wrap up their lesson, they made their very own masks. Friday, the more than 30 campers put the finishing touches on their masks by painting them.

Camp organizers say the experience has been enriching and fun.

The camp runs thru July 23rd and also includes lessons on money management and other art and sports activities.