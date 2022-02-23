Can you identify this vehicle burglary suspect for $1,000?

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need your help in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary incident.

Police say the crime happened near the North Gloster and Barnes Crossing area on February 18th.

The person in the photo is believed to be the suspect involved.

This dark-colored pickup truck is the vehicle involved.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest.